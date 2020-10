Men’s Soccer: UVA season opener at Virginia Tech postponed

Published Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 3:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UVA men’s soccer season opener scheduled to take place in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech on Saturday has been postponed.

The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Thompson Field at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Related

Comments