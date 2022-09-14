Men’s soccer: UVA scores early, often in 5-0 win over La Salle
UVA put on an offensive clinic as the team scored five goals in a single match for the first time since 2013 in a 5-0 win over La Salle on Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.
The ‘Hoos (4-2-0) got off to a hot start in the early stages of the game as the team created three dangerous opportunities within the first five minutes of action.
In just the twelfth minute, Leo Afonso dribbled down the byline and with a bit of crafty footwork, slipped past his defender before being brought down inside the area to draw a penalty. With a beautifully placed attempt, Afonso cashed in to put the Cavaliers up 1-0.
With just over half an hour played, Leo Afonso received a ball deep in the final third. With a couple of touches, he was able to keep the ball in play and send Axel Ahlander into the La Salle penalty area. Ahlander turned on the ball with an impressive display of skill and fired it into the low corner to double the Cavalier lead. Virginia would take a 2-0 advantage into the half.
Early in the second half, Virginia struck again, this time off a corner kick. An out-swinging ball from Paul Wiese found the head of Ahlander, and after a settling touch from Moritz Kappelsberger, Aidan O’Connor smashed home his first goal as a Cavalier to increase the Virginia lead.
In the 58th minute, the Cavaliers earned a free kick just outside the La Salle penalty area. A perfectly placed ball from Daniel Mangarov found the head of Kome Ubogu, who did not waste his chance as he flicked the ball into the net. Triton Beauvois delivered the final blow from the penalty spot to make the score 5-0.
“We’ve been scoring goals. I think that’s the thing for me,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “This team is dangerous and we’re scoring goals, and then and then today we had another shutout. That’s probably the thing that’s stood out the most along with getting a lot of guys onto the field and get getting some guys rested and prepared for Friday.
“I think the goal now is to stop conceding. If we can keep up this goal-scoring production and lessen the goals scored on us, we will be in good shape. We will definitely be tested on Friday.”
The Cavaliers will return to Klöckner Stadium on Friday (Sept. 16) where they will resume ACC play against Notre Dame. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.