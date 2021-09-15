Men’s Soccer: UVA plays UNCG to 0-0 draw

Virginia played UNC Greensboro to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

UNCG (3-2-1) had three shots, including one on goal, in the first 14 minutes of play.

UVA’s first shot of the night came in the 19th minute by Kaya Ignacio.

Oliver Gerbig took a shot in the 32nd minute and Leo Afonso had a shot on goal at 36:36 that was saved by the UNCG keeper.

The Spartans had a corner kick in the 55th minute that led to a shot on goal, but Holden Brown came up with the save.

Virginia (2-2-1) pushed the ball up and had several opportunities in the final 15 minutes of regulation, but three shots went wide of the net.

Kevin Ogudugu came in off the bench in the 107th minute, fought through the UNCG defense to find an opening and put a shot on target, but it was saved.