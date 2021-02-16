Men’s Soccer: UVA opens spring schedule with Virginia Tech, George Mason

The Virginia men’s soccer program will play an eight-game spring schedule, beginning with an exhibition match against Virginia Tech on Feb. 22 at Klöckner Stadium that will be streamed live on ACCNX.

The first game that counts is a March 2 home game against George Mason, ahead of ACC play, which will have Atlantic and Coastal divisions, and each school playing five matches within its respective division and one cross-division game.

The Atlantic Division champion will play the Coastal Division champion at the higher seed on April 13. The winner of the divisional champion match will play at Clemson (which won the ACC Championship in the fall) on April 17 to determine the ACC’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament.

If Clemson is the Atlantic Division champion, the April 13 match against the Coastal Division champion will be played to determine the league’s automatic qualifier.

The NCAA Tournament begins on Saturday, April 24 and will be scaled back from a 64-team field to a 48-team, single-elimination tournament with 24 conferences receiving an automatic qualification.

The remaining 24 teams will be selected on an at-large basis.

Virginia will play Notre Dame (March 7), Virginia Tech (March 19), Central Arkansas (March 23) and Duke (March 28) at home. The Cavaliers will play road matches at North Carolina (March 13), Louisville (April 2) and Pitt (April 8).

The Cavaliers reached the ACC Tournament semifinal last November before bowing to eventual champion Clemson, 2-1 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Cavaliers finished the ACC-only fall schedule with a 3-4-1 overall record.

