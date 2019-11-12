Men’s Soccer: UVA hosts Wake Forest in ACC Tournament semifinals

#2 seed UVA (15-1-1) will host #3 seed Wake Forest (13-3-2) in the semifinal round of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium.

The match is slated for a 4 p.m. start on ACC Network.

Game Coverage

ACC network is available through participating TV providers. For more information on how to get ACC, visit GetACCN.com. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Note, only subscribers of ACC Network will be able to stream the match through the ESPN app. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Ticket Information

Fans can order tickets for the semifinal match online at UVATix.com or by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821). The ticket office will take phone orders and handle in-person purchases during its normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tickets are also available at the Klöckner Stadium gate beginning one hour prior to the start of play.

Advanced sales and online purchases are $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission. At the game day window, reserved tickets are $10 and general admission will be $8. Students of a participating school will be admitted free of charge with the presentation of a valid student ID.

Parking

Free parking will be available in the JPJ South lots on a first come, first served basis.

