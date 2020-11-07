Men’s Soccer: UVA drops regular-season finale to Virginia Tech

Published Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, 7:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A first-half goal by Daniel Pereira was enough for Virginia Tech to come away with a 1-0 victory over Virginia at Klöckner Stadium on Friday night .

In the 32nd minute, Pereira broke the stalemate with his first goal of the season. His shot from the top of the box ricocheted off of a Cavalier defender, crossing up goalkeeper Alex Rando, leaving the shot uncontested.

The first half score was the third allowed by Virginia (2-3-1, 2-3-1 ACC) in its six-game regular season.

“Not a lot of positives in this game to be perfectly honest,” said head coach George Gelnovatch. “You know, we certainly didn’t deserve to win the game and I don’t know if we deserved to lose it. The goal was kind of one of those one of those deflections that happens in soccer but we certainly didn’t deserve to win the game.”

The loss to Hokies (3-1-2, 3-1-2 ACC) was the first since Oct. 29, 2005 and snaps Virginia’s 16-game unbeaten streak against its Commonwealth counterpart.

Related

Comments