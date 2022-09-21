Menu
mens soccer uva cruises to 2 0 win over american university
Men’s Soccer: UVA, behind goals from subs, cruises to 2-0 win over American

uva logo blueLifted by goals from substitutes Andy Sullins and Kome Ubogu, UVA (5-3-0) downed American (2-3-2) by a score of 2-0 on Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

After 10 minutes of back-and-forth action, Virginia grew into the game and dictated play as the Cavaliers created a pair of chances for Phil Horton early on. However, despite the Cavaliers managing seven shots compared to American’s one in the opening 45 minutes, Virginia was unable to unlock the Eagles’ defense in the first half as the teams went into the break scoreless.

With nearly 50 minutes gone, Virginia’s Axel Ahlander headed a ball destined for the low corner of goal but was saved by the opposing goalkeeper. On the ensuing corner kick, Paul Wiese played a threatening ball just outside the American six-yard box. The Eagles’ attempted clearance fell to the feet of second-half substitution, Sullins who did not miss his chance as he fired Virginia into the lead.

The Cavaliers continued to push on in the attacking end as the team searched for another. In the 83rd minute of play, Horton made an excellent challenge on the American goalkeeper who left his penalty area to deal with the danger. As the ball tumbled away from the diving goalkeeper, Ubogu slotted it into the low corner of the net to seal the victory for Virginia.

“They’re not an easy team to play against,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “They were pretty organized offensively, and difficult to break down. I feel like we wore them down and I thought the second half was a good professional performance from our guys…I feel like the team’s confidence levels are high, we are scoring goals and creating good chances so there is real belief in ourselves as we prepare to go on the road.”

Virginia will travel for its first true road games this season for back-to-back tests against top-10 opponents. First, the Cavaliers travel to New York to take on No. 3 Syracuse on Saturday (Sept. 24). The following Friday (Sept. 30) Virginia makes the trip to No. 8 Pittsburgh. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on ACCNX.

