Men’s Soccer: UNCG tops VMI, 4-0

The VMI men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Tuesday afternoon on Patchin field.

The Keydets (2-6, 0-3-0) attacked first with shots by Fabian Munoz-Velasquez and Richard Quispe. However, the Spartans (5-2-1, 1-1-1 SoCon) scored first after a miscue from the VMI backline leading to Fernando Garcia with the open net at 20:05.

Shortly after, sophomore Nathan Lam tried to equalize with a shot that UNCG goalie Niclas Wild had to save. Garcia scored again four minutes later off a pass from Sam Coad for the 2-0 Spartans lead at halftime.

The second half saw opportunities from the Keydets but Coad tallied his second assist of the game for Mani Austmann to finish. UNCG Theo Collomb sealed the win with a goal at 74:00 assisted by Austmann.

Lam led VMI with three shots, while Quipse, Munoz-Velasquez, and Tate Pospichal each added one.

UNCG held the shot advantage 29-6, as well as corner kicks 13-1. VMI goalie Broden Schull finished with a season-best 10 saves. UNCG goalie Wild finished with two saves.

The Keydets are back on the road to face Furman University on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina.

