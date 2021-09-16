Men’s Soccer: Radford tops VMI, 2-0

VMI stayed close the entire 90 minutes, but Radford posted a hard-fought 2-0 victory Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference game from Patchin Field.

Quincy Ettiene gave the Highlanders a 1-0 lead just three and a half minutes into the game on an unassisted tally. Neither team scored the remainder of the half, but Radford netted an insurance goal early in the second half off the foot of Patrick Siczek from Juan Benavidas.

VMI senior keeper Broden Schull made five saves to keep his team close, including a couple of outstanding stops.

Radford (2-2) held advantages of 18-4 in total shots and 5-3 in corner kicks.

VMI (0-6) opens Southern Conference play Saturday at Wofford College, starting a 1 p.m.