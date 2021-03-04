Men’s Soccer: Radford defeats VMI, 4-1

A late goal by sophomore Nathan Lam was not enough as the VMI men’s soccer team was defeated 4-1 on the road at Radford Thursday afternoon.

The Highlanders scored first with a goal by Quincy Etienne, assisted by Max-Emilios Angelides and Dondre Robinson. Shortly after Pape Gueye put Radford up 2-0 at halftime. The second half had back-to-back goals by the Highlanders by Robinson and Octavio Ocampo.

With just over a minute left in the game, Lam took it himself to put VMI on the board. Lam leads the team with three goals this season.

VMI junior keeper Broden Schull finished the game with three saves. Radford outshot VMI 17-2 and held a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.

The Keydets (2-2) return home to face Longwood University Wednesday at 4 p.m., a game broadcast on ESPN+.

