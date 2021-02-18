Men’s Soccer: Pospichal nets game-winner as VMI beats SVU, 2-1

Freshman Tate Pospichal scored late in the second half to lift VMI to a 2-1 win over Southern Virginia University Wednesday night at Knight Stadium.

The Keydets were tested from the beginning with junior Broden Schull making some early saves. However, the Knights’ Landon Shelton got on the board first in the ninth minute off a rebound. After alternating shots on goal, sophomore Michael Ogenyi answered with a goal assisted on a freshman Warner Collier cross just before halftime at the 41:06 mark. Both teams had five shots at intermission.

The shots continued for VMI in the tie game late into the second half. Pospichal netted the deciding goal after a through ball from senior Willson Tuck with eight minutes remaining.

A strong second half led to a 12-9 shot advantage for the Keydets and 6-1 edge in corner kicks. Schull ended with five saves and a win in net. The Knights Spencer Young had four saves.

The Keydets (1-1) return home to host Marymount University this Saturday at 3 p.m.

