Men’s Soccer: Pitt wins in OT at UVA in battle of Top 5 teams

Virginia tied the match in the 90th minute, but Pitt got the golden goal in the first OT to take the Top 5 matchup, 3-2, on Sunday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Nick Berghold notched the equalizer with 49 seconds left in regulation to bring the fifth-ranked Cavaliers (1-1-1, 1-1-1 ACC) back from an early 2-0 deficit.

The goal was setup by a back-heel pass from freshman Kaya Ignacio, who also scored the first Cavalier goal of the night.

Sophomore Philip Horton found Ignacio on the back post to cut the Panther lead in half in the 66th minute.

Arturo Ordonez scored on the only shot of the first overtime, just 2:01 into the extra session, heading in a corner kick served by Raphael Crivello to make a winner of the second-ranked Panthers (4-0-0, 3-0-0 ACC).

“You hate to lose and drop the points,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch. “I’m taking a lot of positives away (from tonight). We still have a lot to play in conference play and getting ready for the ACC Tournament, but there is a lot to build on.”

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Notre Dame for their final ACC regular season road match of the year.

The contest will air live on ACCNX and is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

