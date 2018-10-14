Men’s soccer: Penalty kick sinks EMU

On a cold night in Harrisonburg, the EMU soccer men played host to nationally ranked #7 University of Lynchburg and lost a highly contested match 1-0 with the only goal coming on a penalty kick.

The night-cap match of EMU’s Homecoming Weekend started out with much intensity as both teams were geared up to play. Neither team could find much room for possession as the defensive pressure on both sides was eliminating any opportunities faced.

The Hornets soon started to show their national presence by generating shots against the Royals in the first half that they were unable to capitalize on.

In the 35th minute, a foul was called inside the box against EMU that set up a penalty kick for Lynchburg. Austin Kues took the attempt and made the most of it by scoring what would be the lone goal of the evening.

The Royals did not give in to the deficit by finishing out the rest of the game strong. They held the Hornets from scoring during regulation time while giving themselves opportunities to score that just came up short.

Lynchburg outshot EMU 20-6 and 9-1 on goal. Emmanuel Kampanga (Kinshasa, Congo/American School) had eight saves in goal for EMU.

Dominic Powers (Culpeper, Va./Fresta Valley Christian) provided a presence on the backline of defenders filling in for Mathew Zimmerman (Partlow, Va./Spotsylvania) who missed the game.

Dave Drafton (Alexandria, Va./Howard Gardner) and Caleb Oakes (Waynesboro, Va./Stuarts Draft) both had two shots for EMU.

The Royals return to action on Wednesday, October 17, as they head to Hampden-Sydney for a 7:00pm conference match.

