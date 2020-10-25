Men’s Soccer: Notre Dame stuns Virginia on own goal in 2nd OT, 2-1

An own goal was the difference for Notre Dame in a 2-1 double-OT win over Virginia on Saturday in South Bend.

For the first time this season, Virginia (1-2-1, 1-2-1 ACC) held a lead going into the halftime, break thanks to the first goal of the season by Axel Gunnarsson in the 22nd minute. On a service from freshman Rafael Caipo (Lima, Peru), Gunnarsson was able to chip a ball over the head of a charging Keagan McLaughlin for the go-ahead score.

The assist from Caipo was his first collegiate point.

Notre Dame leading scorer Jack Lynn got the Irish on the board in the 54th minute with his third goal in three games. The junior took a crossing pass from Patrick Coleman and headed the ball into the left side of the net.

Making his collegiate debut in goal, redshirt-freshman Alex Rando made four saves, playing the entire match. He kept the Cavaliers in the match on numerous occasions including a brilliant one-on-one save 27 seconds prior to the game-winning goal in the second extra session.

The own goal went off the foot of a Virginia defender as Notre Dame served in a corner kick.

Each team attempted 11 shots and the final corner kick of the match gave Notre Dame a 4-3 edge in corners. The Cavaliers held 56 percent of the game’s possession, the fourth-straight match in which they have won the possession battle.

Virginia will play its final two games of the regular season at Klöckner Stadium beginning on Friday against Syracuse.

Game time is set for 8 p.m. and the contest will air on Regional Sports Networks.

Information from Virginia Athletics

