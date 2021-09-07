Men’s Soccer: Northern Kentucky defeats VMI, 8-1

Dylan Bufton and Jesse Randall each had a hat trick Tuesday afternoon as the Northern Kentucky men’s soccer team defeated visiting VMI 8-1 in non-conference play.

The Norse took a 2-0 lead in the early going, but Keydet junior midfielder Nathan Lam connected on a penalty kick at 25:40 to cut the lead to just one. NKU added another score before halftime and tacked on five goals after intermission.

Robert Burlew had a goal and an assist for the hosts while Craig Wellens had two assists.

Northern Kentucky (2-2) had a 25-5 advantage in total shots and each team took three corner kicks.

VMI (0-4) travels to Gardner-Webb University Saturday at 4 p.m. for another non-conference game.