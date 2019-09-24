Men’s Soccer: No. 5 UVA improves to 7-0 with OT win

Sophomore Cabrel Happi Kamseu (Harare, Zimbabwe) scored his first goal of the season, a golden goal in the 93rd minute to vault No. 5 UVA (7-0) to a 1-0 win over Western Michigan (4-3) on Monday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Happi Kamseu, who had logged just 22 minutes of action this season coming into the match, was the recipient of a pretty passing sequence started by Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) and Bret Halsey (Sterling, Va.) at the top of the box. Happi Kamseu was able to break the 0-0 stalemate by beating Western Michigan goalkeeper Isaac Walker to the top right corner of the net.

“Just getting him some minutes and then him getting the goal was just the cherry on top for his (Happi Kamseu) confidence,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “I want to keep getting him some minutes, he is a handful for any opponent.”

Happi Kamseu co-led Virginia in goals during his freshman campaign and is working his way back from injury. The goal was the sixth of his career and he becomes the eighth different Cavalier to find the back of the net in 2019.

“With 20 minutes left (in regulation) I really felt it was a matter of time,” Gelnovatch said. “I thought we were able to wear them down with a few chances near the end there and what a sequence and combination to score the winning goal.”

The Cavaliers had three stellar chances, all in the second half of play. Sophomore Daniel Steedman (Glasglow, Scotland) hit the crossbar on a set piece in the 57th minute and again rung the woodwork in the 84th minute on a deep shot that deflected off the left post. In the final minute of action, Halsey had his breakaway attempt stopped by Walker with 45 seconds left in regulation.

In total the Cavaliers out-shot the Broncos, 13-2. Neither of the two Western Michigan shot attempts were on target. Virginia came into the match with the lowest goals against average in the country and have now recorded six shutouts in seven games this season.

The Cavaliers will continue Atlantic Coast Conference play with a road game at Notre Dame on Friday, Sept. 23. The contest is a rematch of last year’s NCAA Round of 16 bout that ended in an overtime victory for the Irish. The game will be carried live on ACCNX and is set for a 7 p.m. start.