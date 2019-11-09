Men’s Soccer: No. 2 seed UVA hosts Syracuse in ACC Quarterfinal Sunday

Second-seeded UVA (14-1-1) will host tenth-seeded Syracuse (7-5-5) in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will air live on ACC Network.

Game Coverage: ACC network is available through participating TV providers. For more information on how to get ACC, visit GetACCN.com. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Note, only subscribers of ACC Network will be able to stream the match through the ESPN app. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Ticket Information: Fans can order tickets for the quarterfinal match online at UVATix.com or by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821). The ticket office will take phone orders and handle in-person purchases during its normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tickets are also available at the Klöckner Stadium gate beginning one hour prior to the start of play.

Advanced sales and online purchases are $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission. At the game day window, reserved tickets are $10 and general admission will be $8. Students of a participating school will be admitted free of charge with the presentation of a valid student ID.

Parking: Free parking will be available in the JPJ South lots and cars will have a vacate time of 4 p.m. to accommodate the men’s basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena at 6 p.m.

