Men’s Soccer: No. 13 W&L tops EMU as seniors recognized

The EMU soccer men lost at home to No. 13 Washington and Lee by a score of 5-0 on Tuesday night. This was the final match of the season for the Royals as they finish with a record of 5-14 and 0-8 in ODAC play.

The Generals came out with intensity scoring in the first minute of the game on a goal by Samuel Bass. The Royals would hold their ground in the first half as they faced a bombardment of shots as Washington and Lee fired 18 shots in the frame.

A second goal was tacked on in the 39th minute as W&L increased their lead. A penalty kick was assessed to the Generals in the 45th minute, but a diving save by EMU goalkeeper Micah Buckwalter (Fulks Run, Va./Broadway) kept the score at 2-0 going into halftime.

The Royals would hold W&L from widening the lead until the 75th minute when Tyler Smith scored on a cross from Bass. The Generals would score two more goals in the 80th and 85th minutes of the game.

Washington and Lee outshot EMU 40-6 as Buckwalter and Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) combined for 15 saves in net.

Senior Recognition

Prior to the game beginning was Senior Recognition as Carlos Flores-Melgar (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field), Mathew Zimmerman (Partlow, Va./Spotsylvania), Jesus Trejo (Winchester, Va./John Handley), Nik Tucker (Matthews, N.C./Weddington), Juan Vazquez (Waynesboro, Va./Waynesboro), Ian Bomberger (Goshen, Ind./Bethany Christian), and Caleb Oakes (Waynesboro, Va./Stuarts Draft) were honored for their commitment and dedication to the EMU men’s soccer program.

