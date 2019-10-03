Men’s Soccer: No. 1 UVA hosts No. 24 Louisville on Friday

Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 10:30 am

UVA soccerTop-ranked UVA (9-0, 3-0 ACC) returns to Atlantic Coast Conference action on Friday night when it hosts No. 24 Louisville (5-2-2, 1-1-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.

The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will air live on ACCNX.

Game Coverage

ACCNX streams via the ESPN App and is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Tickets

For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.

Virginia Youth Association Night

Youth teams, coaches and their guests can use the promo code VYSA here for $4 general admission tickets for the game. Teams who attend either game together can submit their roster to the marketing table near the flag columns at Klöckner Stadium. The team with the most players in attendance at each game will win complimentary admission to a future game and a pizza party for the players and coaches.




