Men’s Soccer: Natham Lam’s two goals lift VMI to 2-1 win over Marymount

Published Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, 7:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sophomore Nathan Lam scored twice as the VMI men’s soccer team won 2-1 against visiting Marymount University at Drill Field #2 Saturday afternoon.

The Keydets improve to 2-1 overall this season, which is the best start for the VMI men’s soccer program since 2004.

The Keydets started strong with three shots on goal before Lam took a freekick 35 yards out that went untouched into the net at 15:50 in the first half. A strong defense by the Keydets held the score 1-0 at halftime.

Marymount would equalize at 59:46 with a goal by Manny Gaunaurd, assisted by Jason Grande. The two teams traded shots until Lam scored his second goal of the night on an assist from Fabian Munoz-Velasquez with just over three minutes left.

Despite a late push by Marymount, the Keydet defense held on to the one-goal lead. Junior goalie Broden Schull made five saves in the second half and six for the game.

The Saints held edges in shots (11-7) and corner kicks (7-3) on the afternoon. Ronald Clark had three stops in net for Marymount (0-1).

The Keydets will have some time off before they travel to Radford University on March 4 for a 7 p.m. game.

Related

Comments