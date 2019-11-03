Men’s Soccer: Mercer defeats VMI, 4-1

Trevor Martineau, the conference’s leading scorer, had four goals Saturday to lead Mercer to a 4-1 victory over the VMI men’s soccer team in Southern Conference play.

It was the final regular-season game for both squads.

Martineau upped his season goal total to 12 on the day. He had tallies at 5:27 and 15:47 of the first half and 56:45 and 85:06 of the second. The Keydets got on the scoreboard with a Mercer own goal at the 69-minute mark.

Kareve Richards had two assists for the Bears. Broden Schull made four saves for VMI.

Mercer (11-6/3-3 SoCon) outshot VMI 22-2 and had an 11-0 edge in corner kicks.

VMI (1-15/0-6) will enter the 2019 Southern Conference Tournament as the #7 seed and travels to #6 Belmont University on Tuesday in a first-round match-up.

