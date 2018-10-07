Men’s soccer: Mercer defeats VMI, 2-0

Mercer University got on the scoreboard early and went on to post a 2-0 victory over the VMI men’s soccer team Saturday in the Southern Conference opener for both teams. The Keydets three seniors, Sohrab Shaikh, Miguel Arrate and Jonathan Martinez were honored in a pre-game ceremony on Senior Day.

Trevor Martineau got the visiting Bears ahead 7:20 into the game, heading in a cross from Jake Mezei. The Keydets had a chance to tie the game with about 15 minutes left, but Willson Tuck’s shot from 35 yards out was just high of the crossbar. It remained a one-goal game until the closing minutes, when Mezei added an insurance goal with less than eight minutes remaining.

VMI freshman keeper Broden Schull made nine stops on the afternoon, while his Mercer counterpart, JR DeRose, had two saves.

“We had another good performance today,” said VMI head coach Michael Bonelli. “This is four games in a row we have played at a good level. It was a one-goal game for most of the match and we had a number of good chances to tie the game. Overall, I am happy with how this team is progressing and excited for Tuesday’s match against ETSU.”

“I want to thank our seniors for all of their hard work and dedication,” Bonelli continued, “They have been instrumental in driving this program forward. They are one of the main reasons we were able to obtain back-to-back results for the first time since 2011. We still have a long way to go and I know this team has another level it can get to.”

Mercer (7-2-2/1-0) out-shot VMI 34-6 and had a 15-1 edge in corner kicks.

The Keydets (1-9-1/0-1) travel to East Tennessee State University Tuesday for another Southern Conference game at 7 p.m.

