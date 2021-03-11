Men’s Soccer: Longwood defeats VMI, 3-1

VMI dropped a 3-1 decision Wednesday afternoon in a physical battle against visiting Longwood University at Patchin Field in non-conference play.

The Keydets (2-3) had an early opportunity with a penalty kick, but Longwood goalie Lucas Muller made a diving save. The Lancers got on the board first with a goal by Leif VanSlyke off a cross from Ander Etxaniz, his first of two on the game.

VMI answered with a long cross by sophomore Peter Sepulveda that was headed in by freshman Robert Castro. Markus Gronli put the Lancers up 2-1 at halftime with a goal at 33:59.

The Keydets continued to play strong, but a red card gave a man advantage to Longwood halfway through the second half. VanSlyke capitalized on the man down with his second goal of the night with an assist from Gronli.

Longwood held the shot advantage 18-8, while the Keydets had six corners to Longwood’s two. There were nine yellow cards between the two teams.

VMI goalkeeper Broden Schull had seven saves on the day, with Muller tallying five.

The Keydets will be back on the road Tuesday as they face Southern Conference opponent Belmont University at 5 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

