Men’s soccer: Lebanon Valley rolls EMU, 5-1

The final score was not indicative of the opening two-thirds of play on Saturday when Lebanon Valley sent the EMU soccer men to a 5-1 defeat.

Senior Erik Peachey (Lititz, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite) had the score knotted up at 1-1 on a strength of his PK in the 41st minute. But a previously exciting second half unraveled quickly when the Royals (3-4-1) were whistled for a sudden red card in the 62nd minute.

Taking advantage of EMU being a man down on the field, Lebanon Valley (4-3-0) scored on a corner just 1:26 after the card was issued. Then three minutes later, LVC’s Rob Hanosek put in another goal, giving himself a hat trick and the Dutchmen a 3-1 lead. Hanosek also scored the game’s first goal in the 12th minute.

The outburst ruined Peachey’s heroics from late in the first half, when he not only converted the penalty kick, but also earned it when his shot inside the box was knocked down by the hand of an LVC defender. Peachey calmly used his left foot to hit the right side of the net for his first goal of the season.

All nine of EMU’s goals this year have been scored by a different player.

The Dutchmen added two more scores in the final five minutes to provide the final margin.

Peachey, Troy Davis (Gainesville, Va./Patriot), Joshua Chiquillo (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field) and Dave Drafton (Alexandria, Va./Howard Gardner) each attempted two shots for Eastern Mennonite.

Keeper Emmanuel Kampanga (Kinshasa, Congo/American School) made seven saves while in goal. Defender Austen Smith (Virginia Beach, Va./Floyd E. Kellam) also cleared a would-be Lebanon Valley goal from the line.

Regular starters Emmanuel Boamah (Alexandria, Va./West Potomac), Jesus Trejo (Winchester, Va./John Handley) and Caleb Lasrado (Woodbridge, Va./Forest Park) each missed the non-conference game with injuries.

The Royals return to ODAC play this Tuesday at 7:00pm, hosting Randolph College in Harrisonburg.

