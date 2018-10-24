Men’s soccer: Late VMI rally falls short

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The VMI men’s soccer team rallied to cut into the lead late in the game, but Wofford College held on for a 3-1 victory Tuesday in Southern Conference play.

Wofford’s Ade Akinjogbin scored in the first 10 minutes of the game and Chandler Compton added another tally just before halftime to give the Terriers a 2-0 lead. The two-goal lead held up until the 81:56 mark when Keydet freshman midfielder Logan Pheng drilled a shot from the top of the box off the post and into the net to cut the edge to just one. Brett Goodman added an insurance goal for Wofford with less than five minutes left to play.

VMI nearly got on the scoreboard in the first minute of the contest, as a well-placed Carson Knox corner kick was headed by Zachary Wiley to force Wofford keeper Grant Wollam into a tough save. VMI also had a solid opportunity to cut into the advantage early in the second half with back-to-back shots, the second saved by Wollam on a good chance from TJ Hurd.

Wofford (4-10-1/3-3 SoCon) held an 18-7 edge in shots and an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks. Broden Schull made four saves for VMI, as did Wollam for Wofford.

The Keydets (1-14-1/0-5 SoCon) travel to Nashville, Tenn. this Saturday for their last regular-season game of the season at Belmont College. The Southern Conference game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment