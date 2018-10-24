Men’s soccer: Late VMI rally falls short

Published Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 11:17 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

vmi soccerThe VMI men’s soccer team rallied to cut into the lead late in the game, but Wofford College held on for a 3-1 victory Tuesday in Southern Conference play.

Wofford’s Ade Akinjogbin scored in the first 10 minutes of the game and Chandler Compton added another tally just before halftime to give the Terriers a 2-0 lead. The two-goal lead held up until the 81:56 mark when Keydet freshman midfielder Logan Pheng drilled a shot from the top of the box off the post and into the net to cut the edge to just one.  Brett Goodman added an insurance goal for Wofford with less than five minutes left to play.

VMI nearly got on the scoreboard in the first minute of the contest, as a well-placed Carson Knox corner kick was headed by Zachary Wiley to force Wofford keeper Grant Wollam into a tough save. VMI also had a solid opportunity to cut into the advantage early in the second half with back-to-back shots, the second saved by Wollam on a good chance from TJ Hurd.

Wofford (4-10-1/3-3 SoCon) held an 18-7 edge in shots and an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks. Broden Schull made four saves for VMI, as did Wollam for Wofford.

The Keydets (1-14-1/0-5 SoCon) travel to Nashville, Tenn. this Saturday for their last regular-season game of the season at Belmont College. The Southern Conference game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment