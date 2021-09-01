Men’s Soccer: Late goal gives Longwood 1-0 win over VMI

VMI had an opportunity to post a road victory or tie Tuesday night, but Longwood used a late goal to score a 1-0 win in non-conference play over the visiting Keydets.

After a scoreless first half, Longwood’s Leif VanSlyke eluded the VMI defense and found the back of the net at the 62:38 mark. The Keydets had an opportunity to tie the score two minutes later after a corner kick, but one shot was blocked and another was stopped by the Lancer keeper. Another VMI corner soon thereafter didn’t result in a shot on net.

Keydet senior keeper Broden Schull made five saves on the night. Lucas Muller and Jacob Reimers split time between the posts for Longwood, each making one save.

The Lancers held an advantage in shots (25-5) and corner kicks (10-2).

The Keydets (0-2) have their first home game of the 2021 fall season this Saturday at 1 p.m. on Patchin Field against Presbyterian College.