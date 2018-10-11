Men’s soccer: Late goal dooms EMU

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

With 16 minutes left in the game the EMU soccer men had a 1-0 lead until Virginia Wesleyan came alive to score three goals within ten minutes to win the match 3-1. With the loss the Royals fall to 7-6-1 on the season and 4-2-0 in ODAC play.

The Royals started the game strong by scoring in the 11th minute when Troy Davis(Gainesville, Va./Patriot) took a pass from Nik Tucker (Matthews, N.C./Weddington) and fired a strike into the net from top of the box.

The Marlins held down the EMU offense from that moment on to keep themselves in the game. Then in the 75th minute Virginia Wesleyan tied the game on a goal by Will Augsberger.

A red card was called on EMU which set up a free kick just outside the box for Virginia Wesleyan in the 82nd minute. Evan Kastetter took the free kick and put the ball in the upper right corner of the net to take the lead for the Marlins.

Shortly after in the 84th minute, Virginia Wesleyan set up a break away opportunity that allowed for Ricky Perrault to control the ball around the charging EMU goalkeeper and into the open net for the final goal of the night.

Shots for both teams were even at 14. Emmanuel Kampanga (Kinshasa, Congo/American School) had 5 saves in goal for the Royals.

EMU returns to action on Saturday when the take on University of Lynchburg at 7:00pm which will be Parent Recognition Night as part of EMU’s Homecoming Weekend.

Related

News From Around the Web

Comment