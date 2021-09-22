Men’s Soccer: JMU defeats UVA, 1-0, in 2 OTs

Virginia men’s soccer fell 1-0 in the 109th minute to James Madison on Tuesday night at Sentara Park. It was the third consecutive double overtime match for the Cavaliers.

Leo Afonso took a shot five minutes into the contest that was saved by JMU (6-2-0).

Goalkeeper Holden Brown had five saves in the first half, while JMU led 8-2 in shots.

Virginia (2-3-1) had its first corner kick of the night just 30 seconds into the second period.

The Cavaliers’ defense weathered 10 shots from JMU in the second half.

Afonso took the first shot of the second overtime period that was blocked, he led UVA with four shots.

Melker Anshelm scored at the 108:55 mark to give JMU the win.