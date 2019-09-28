Men’s Soccer: Howard defeats VMI, 4-2

Published Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019, 6:55 pm

VMI AthleticsJunior Fabian Munoz-Velasquez and freshman Nathan Lam each scored Saturday, but the VMI men’s soccer team was defeated 4-2 by visiting Howard University in a non-conference game. The game was called with 10:30 left in the contest due to adverse weather in the area and after nearly an hour delay.

Howard took a 1-0 lead 8:40 into the game on a penalty kick by Andres Gomez. After nearly 63 minutes of scoreless soccer, the action heated up in the 72nd minute. Gomez drilled another penalty kick goal, but VMI countered 51 seconds later, as Fabian Munoz-Velasquez scored on an assist from Michael Ogenyi. Duncan Dunkwu netted back-to-back goals to put the Bison ahead 4-1 at the 76:51 mark. Nathan Lam found the back of the net off of a rebound from an Ogenyi shot with 10:30 on the game clock. The game was then delayed and later called due to lightning strikes in the area after Lam’s tally.

Sophomore goalie Broden Schull made three saves for VMI, while Emery Simon made four stops for Howard (2-5-1).

Howard held a 14-8 advantage in shots and a 6-1 edge in corner kicks

The Keydets (0-8) will host Regent University Tuesday at 4 p.m. in another non-conference game.



