Men’s Soccer: Jeremy Verley golden goal lifts Virginia to 1-0 win over Notre Dame

Published Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021, 6:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA sophomore Jeremy Verley scored on a free kick in the 95th minute to lift the Cavaliers to a 1-0 win over Notre Dame at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday.

Following a yellow card by Notre Dame’s Michael Pellegrino, Virginia (5-4-1, 1-0 ACC) was awarded a free kick near midfield.

Verley’s service landed in the box, took a high hop and found the back left corner of the goal.

Verley is the 10th different Cavalier to score this season and has three points in the last two games.

The Cavalier defense was stifling and did not allow a single shot on goal in the match. All four of the shots from Notre Dame (6-5, 0-1 ACC) were off target, two in each half.

“For both teams that game was really important and a really important three points (for us),” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “It was well deserved and I do think we deserved to win the game. I don’t know the last time that we played a Notre Dame team that didn’t register a shot on goal so there’s a lot to be said for not just the guys in the back but the whole team. It was a great team performance, and a lot of good individual performances by some young guys.”

The overtime match is the fifth in 10 games in the 2020-21 season after the Cavaliers started the fall with four consecutive extra time matches for the first time in program history.

Virginia improved to 2-2-1 overtime games this season.

Related

Comments