Men’s Soccer: Furman tops VMI, 3-0

Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, 7:35 pm

Furman scored three first-half goals Tuesday for a 3-0 victory over the VMI men’s soccer team in a Southern Conference match on Patchin Field.

The Keydets held the Paladins scoreless over the game’s final 50 minutes.

VMI sophomore goalie Broden Schull made six saves.

Rocky Guerra scored on a free kick for Furman seven minutes into the game. The Paladins scored twice in less than a minute late in the first half, on goals from Jack Shiels and Connor Sloan (penalty kick).

The visitors held a 24-6 edge in total shots on the afternoon and had a 14-4 advantage in corner kicks. Furman is now 8-5-1 on the season overall and 2-0 in league action. Max Fisher made three stops to notch the shutout.

The Keydets (1-11/0-2 SoCon) are home again this Saturday against East Tennessee State University (ETSU) at noon in another SoCon game.

