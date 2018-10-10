Men’s soccer: ETSU upends VMI, 4-0

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The VMI men’s soccer team kept it a one-goal game for 55 minutes, but East Tennessee State University came alive late for a 4-0 victory Tuesday in Southern Conference play.

ETSU scored 26 minutes in on a penalty kick from Cameron Woodfin, and the Buccaneers took the 1-0 edge into intermission. Danny Barlow, Bruno Andrade and Jordan Broadwater each had goals in the second half to cushion the lead.

VMI keeper Broden Schull made nine saves, while Josh Perryman stopped two shots for ETSU (7-5/2-0).

ETSU outshot the visitors 30-4 and held an 11-3 advantage in corner kicks.

VMI (1-10-1/0-2) travels to Furman for more SoCon play Saturday at 7 p.m.

Related

News From Around the Web

Comment