Men’s Soccer: ETSU handles VMI, wins 3-0 in SoCon match

East Tennessee State defeated the VMI men’s soccer team Saturday 3-0 in a Southern Conference game from Patchin Field.

The Buccaneers got on the scoreboard in the 16th minute, as Bradley Empson found Hauk Andreas Fossen off a corner kick for a 1-0 lead. Kieran Richards scored at the 35:50 mark of the first half and ETSU took the 2-0 advantage into halftime.

Jeremiah Edouard added an insurance goal at 52:30 in the second half. Josh Salinas and Philip Hildebrandt added assists on the afternoon.

Keydet sophomore keeper Broden Schull made five stops on the day, while ETSU net-minder Josh Perryman had two saves to preserve the shutout.

ETSU (5-6-2/1-1 SoCon) outshot VMI 21-5 and had a 10-0 edge in corner kicks.

VMI (1-12/0-3) travels to Wofford College Tuesday for another SoCon contest at 6 p.m.

