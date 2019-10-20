Men’s Soccer: ETSU handles VMI, wins 3-0 in SoCon match
East Tennessee State defeated the VMI men’s soccer team Saturday 3-0 in a Southern Conference game from Patchin Field.
The Buccaneers got on the scoreboard in the 16th minute, as Bradley Empson found Hauk Andreas Fossen off a corner kick for a 1-0 lead. Kieran Richards scored at the 35:50 mark of the first half and ETSU took the 2-0 advantage into halftime.
Jeremiah Edouard added an insurance goal at 52:30 in the second half. Josh Salinas and Philip Hildebrandt added assists on the afternoon.
Keydet sophomore keeper Broden Schull made five stops on the day, while ETSU net-minder Josh Perryman had two saves to preserve the shutout.
ETSU (5-6-2/1-1 SoCon) outshot VMI 21-5 and had a 10-0 edge in corner kicks.
VMI (1-12/0-3) travels to Wofford College Tuesday for another SoCon contest at 6 p.m.