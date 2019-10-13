Men’s Soccer: EMU surge falls short

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 11:30 pm

emu sportsThe EMU soccer men lost at home 3-2 to Randolph-Macon on Saturday night as part of EMU’s Homecoming Weekend. The loss drops the Royals to 5-9 on the season and 0-3 in conference play.

EMU began the game trailing as the Yellow Jackets came out with intensity driving down the field and finding the back of the net 46 seconds into play. R-MC would add goals in the 19th minute and 24th minute from Penny Senior who was fed passes in front of the goal mouth as the score would hold at 3-0 going into halftime.

The Royals had an edge in the second half as they started to get their offense going. In the 49th minute, Carlos Flores-Melgar (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field) sent in an off-angle shot that snuck in the top corner of the net for a goal.

In the 70th minute the Yellow Jackets earned themselves a penalty shot after drawing a foul in the box, but the attempt was stopped thanks to a diving save by Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe). Zaatar would finish with nine saves in net.

EMU earned a penalty kick of their own in the 86th minute. Jesus Trejo (Winchester, Va./John Handley) lined up for the shot and put it past the goalkeeper to cut the lead to one.

Randolph-Macon would go on to run down the minutes of play to seal the victory outshooting the Royals 20-15.

The men are back at home on Wednesday, Oct. 16 as they host Ferrum at 7:00pm.






