Men’s soccer: EMU opens ODAC play with win at Ferrum

The EMU soccer men won their conference opener tonight 2-0 on the road at Ferrum College. This was the first men’s soccer ODAC game for the Panthers, who joined the league this past summer.

The Royals scored early in the contest when Dominic Powers (Culpeper, Va./Fresta Valley Christian) scored his first goal of the season in the 3rd minute taking advantage of a corner kick opportunity from Joshua Chiquillo (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field).

Both teams played very evenly throughout the rest of the first half and into the second. Neither team could take advantage of scoring opportunities with the Royals using their defense to hold on to their lead.

The second half was much of the same gridlock as the first half was until the end when Juan Vazquez (Waynesboro, Va./Waynesboro) capped off the Royals victory with a second goal set up by Troy Davis (Gainesville, Va./Patriot).

Ferrum out-shot EMU 16-13 in the contest. Emmanuel Kampanga (Kinshasa, Congo/American School) had nine saves in goal for the Royals.

Improving their record to 3-3-1, EMU returns to action at home Saturday, September 22 at 3:00pm when they host Lebanon Valley in a non-conference matchup.

