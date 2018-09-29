Men’s soccer: EMU loses at Roanoke

The EMU soccer men lost a close 1-0 game on the road today against Roanoke. With the defeat the Royals fall to 4-4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the ODAC picking up their first conference loss.

The game was an evenly fought match between the two teams with neither finding a clear advantage. The Maroons were able to capitalize early in the 11th minute on a goal by Jose Robertson on a shot from the right side.

The Royals had an opportunity late in the first half to tie the game off a corner kick, but the header attempt by Emmanuel Boamah (Alexandria, Va./West Potomac) was saved by the Roanoke goalie.

The second half was as evenly played as the first half was. EMU had a chance at the very end of the game on a shot that Dominic Powers (Culpeper, Va./Fresta Valley Christian) that went wide.

The Maroons outshot the Royals 13-12 and 5-3 on goal. Emmanuel Kampanga (Kinshasa, Congo/American School) had four saves in goal for EMU. Jesus Trejo (Winchester, Va./John Handley) and Boamah both had three shots for the Royals.

The EMU soccer men return to action Tuesday, October 2 when they host Shenandoah at 7:00pm in a conference matchup.

