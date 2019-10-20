Men’s Soccer: EMU loses at Lynchburg

The EMU soccer men lost on the road at Lynchburg on Saturday night by a score of 3-1. The loss drops the Royals to 5-11 on the season and 0-5 in conference play.

Lynchburg got their offense going early in the match scoring in the 7th minute on a goal by Luke Mega. EMU would hold the score steady until halftime, but only managed two shots in the first half.

The Royals came out in a furry to begin the second half putting pressure on the Hornets. A free kick opportunity in the 46th minute gave Troy Davis (Gainesville, Va./Patriot) a chance to score as he put the ball off the crossbar. Then Ethan McGee (Williamsburg, Va./Jamestown) followed with a second shot off the crossbar on the rebound.

Lynchburg scored a second goal in the 53rd minute when Carter Everette found some space at the top of the box and floated the ball in. The Hornets added a third goal in the 61st minute when Michael Lyons sent a cross inside to the charging Abibi Osman who tapped it in.

In the 88th minute, Leiyan Kariuki (Nairobi, Kenya/St. Patricks) scored his fourth goal of the season on a loose ball in front of the goal after a Davis shot attempt to cut the lead to two, but the comeback would fall short for EMU.

The Hornets outshot EMU 27-11 as Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) had 12 saves in net.

The men stay on the road Wednesday, Oct. 19 as they play at Randolph at 4:30pm.

