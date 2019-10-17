Men’s Soccer: EMU loses at home to Ferrum

The EMU soccer men lost at home to Ferrum on Wednesday night by a score of 1-0. The loss drops the Royals to 5-10 on the season and 0-4 in conference play.

The first half was back-and-forth as neither team could get in position to score despite both teams having seven shots in the half. Andy Chappell Deckert (North Newton, Kan./Newton) had the best chance for the Royals on run all alone in the 25th minute, but his shot attempt was blocked by the goalkeeper. The teams would go into halftime scoreless.

The second half looked like much of the same as the first with both teams trading field position. Late in the 83rd minute, the Panthers broke the scoreless tie when Louis Scott scored from the right side.

A last minute chance to tie it came up short for the Royals as the clock ran out. Ferrum outshot EMU 21-8 as Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) had nine saves in net.

The men go on the road Saturday, Oct. 19 traveling to Lynchburg to face the Hornets at 7:30pm.

