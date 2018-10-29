Men’s soccer: EMU goes down in ODAC quarterfinals

Published Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 11:43 pm

emu sportsThe fifth seeded EMU soccer men lost in the ODAC quarterfinal round to fourth seeded Roanoke College today by a score of 2-1 to eliminate the Royals from the ODAC tournament. The Maroons will face top-seeded Washington and Lee on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Roanoke started the scoring in the 37th minute when Anthony Zarlenga scored with Isaac Wolfe picking up the assist.

The Maroons expanded their lead in the 58th minute on a goal by Liam Camilleri that Philani Mlotshwa set up with a corner kick.

EMU finally found their way on the board in the 81st minute when Emmanuel Boamah(Alexandria, Va./West Potomac) headed the ball in on a free kick sent in from about 30 yards out by Erik Peachey (Lititz, Pa./Lancaster Mennonite).

As the final minutes ticked away on the clock, the Royals gave their best effort to try and find the tying goal, but the Roanoke defense cleared out any play EMU was trying to set up.

Troy Davis (Gainesville, Va./Patriot) fired in a last second shot that was saved by the Maroon goalkeeper as time was expiring to end the Royals season.

EMU out-shot Roanoke 9-4 and 4-2 on goal. Boamah and Davis both had three shots while Jesus Trejo (Winchester, Va./John Handley) added two for the Royals.

EMU ends the year with an overall record of 9-9-1 and 6-4 in conference play which is the most ODAC wins the Royals have had since 2011.

It was the final collegiate game for seniors Emmanuel Kampanga (Kinshasa, Congo/American School), Emmanuel BoamahErik PeacheyDominic Powers (Culpeper, Va./Fresta Valley Christian), and Dave Drafton (Alexandria, Va./Howard Gardner).

