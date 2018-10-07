Men’s soccer: Chiquillo hat trick lifts EMU

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The EMU soccer men played on the road at Emory & Henry today and came away with a 3-0 victory behind the foot of Joshua Chiquillo (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field) who scored his first career hat trick. The Royals improve to 7-5-1 overall and 4-1 in ODAC play.

The Royals came out with a sense of urgency as they got out to an early lead on the first goal by Chiquillo who took a pass from Emmanuel Boamah (Alexandria, Va./West Potomac) in the 6th minute.

Not but six minutes later in the 11th minute, Chiquillo nabbed his second score of the game by collecting a loose ball in front of the box to put it in the net.

In the 34th minute Emory & Henry committed a foul setting up a free kick for the Royals. Boamah lined up for the free kick, tapped the ball to Chiquillo who drilled it into the back of the net around the wall of defenders.

That would cease the scoring for the game. The EMU defense was able to hold the Wasps from creating much offense only allowing 12 shots with four on goal while the Royals offense fired off 28 shots with 13 on goal.

Emmanuel Kampanga (Kinshasa, Congo/American School) had four saves in goal for EMU.

The Royals are back in action at home on Wednesday for a 7:00pm conference match against Virginia Wesleyan.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web