Men’s Soccer: Belmont defeats VMI in SoCon Tournament

Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, 9:54 pm

Sixth-seeded Belmont defeated the visiting VMI men’s soccer team 4-0 Tuesday evening in the opening round of the 2019 Southern Conference Tournament.

The loss ends the Keydet season, while the Bruins move on to the quarterfinals on Friday.

Jordan Dozzi scored the only goal of the first half at the 24-minute mark. VMI keeper Broden Schull made seven stops in the first half to keep it a one-goal game.

Kyle Barks scored back-to-back goals early in the second half, both from Niccolo Dagnoni, and Virgilio Martin added a late insurance goal.

The Keydets had an 8-5 edge in corner kicks, while Belmont outshot VMI 23-9.

Schull ended the game with nine saves and played every minute of the 2019 season in net for VMI.

Cameron Petty made four stops for Belmont (4-11-2). The Bruins travel to #3 ETSU Friday at 1 p.m. for a chance to advance into the SoCon semifinals.

With 12 freshmen and eight sophomores on the 29-man roster, the young Keydets finish the season 1-16.

