Men’s Soccer: #9 Maryland dominant in 6-1 win over Virginia in Battle for the DMV
Ninth-ranked Maryland scored early, often and otherwise in handing Virginia a rather rude 6-1 defeat Monday night at Audi Field.
Virginia (2-2-0) spent the majority of the early goings absorbing Maryland (2-1-1) pressure in its own end. In the 21st minute, the Cavaliers conceded a penalty kick that was slotted home by Malcolm Johnston.
Following the opening goal, Virginia responded in the attacking third. With 24 minutes gone, the Cavaliers displayed a strong piece of build-up play resulting in an attempt at goal from Axel Ahlander. Virginia earned four consecutive corners in Maryland’s end while creating dangerous chances in front of the goal.
Though the Cavaliers looked the more likely team to score, Maryland won back possession and with the assistance of an incisive ball from German Giammattei, Justin Harris tapped home Maryland’s second to double the Terrapin lead at the break.
The Cavaliers began the second half on the front foot as halftime substitution Isaiah Byrd took a chance from inside the box, but just missed his opportunity to half the Maryland lead as his shot sailed wide of the left corner.
Virginia’s best chance to get back into the game came in the 54th minute when Leo Afonoso was brought down in the penalty area. The Cavalier striker stepped up to the spot to take the kick himself, but was denied by the Maryland goalkeeper.
Maryland would go on to score the next three goals of the match to all but seal the game. Daniel Mangarov pulled one back for Virginia in the 81st minute, but the Terrapins added another just two minutes later.
“We ran into a good team that has just come off of two poor results at home. They played with an intensity that caught us today. We’ll learn from it and be ready to open ACC play,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said.
The Cavaliers will return to Klöckner Stadium on Thursday where they will open ACC play with Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.