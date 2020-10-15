Men’s Soccer: #5 Virginia, Virginia Tech battle to 1-1 draw

Joan Gibert was credited with the equalizing goal in the 77th minute to help No. 5 Virginia (1-0-1, 1-0-1 ACC) play to a 1-1 draw at Virginia Tech (0-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC) on Wednesday night at Thompson Field.

The Cavaliers extended their unbeaten streak against the Hokies to 16 games (10-0-6).

The goal for Gibert was the first of his career and helped Virginia respond to the go-ahead goal by Virginia Tech’s Kahlil Dover just one minute and 26 seconds earlier.

Gibert had his set piece shot attempt on the far side of the 18 deflect off a Hokie defender and bounce over the goalkeeper’s head to level the match at one.

“We’re going to continue to get our legs, rhythm, fitness and sharpness under us here in the early going,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “I told the team afterwards, let’s keep picking up points along the way and get better any way we can. Given the circumstances where we’re going to go and play three games in nine days, picking up a point on the road is a good thing. That was a hard-fought match on both sides, and this is always a tough place to play.”

After having an overtime header get called back on Friday against Louisville, sophomore Andreas Ueland nearly ended it in the 105th minute with a redirection that fell into the stretched hands of Zambetti.

Goalkeeper Colin Shulter, the ACC’s co-Defensive Player of the Week, made four stops and now has 12 saves through four games this season.

The Cavaliers will return home on Sunday to host No. 2 Pitt at Klöckner Stadium.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. and the top-5 matchup will air live on ACCNX.

