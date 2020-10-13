Men’s Soccer: #5 UVA faces in-state ACC rival Virginia Tech Wednesday night

Fifth-ranked Virginia will play its first road match of the season when it travels to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

The match will be carried live on ACC Network with a start time of 8 p.m.

The Cavaliers (1-0-0, 1-0-0 ACC) come into Wednesday with a seven-game win streak against ACC opponents dating back to last season.

The streak, that includes the 2019 postseason, began with a 2-0 win over then-No. 25 Virginia Tech on Oct. 25, 2019.

Virginia and Virginia Tech (0-1-0, 0-1-0 ACC) will play two times in 2020, the second meeting occurring on Nov. 6 at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia is ranked fifth for the third-straight week and has been ranked in the top 5 in all but one week since Sept. 17, 2019.

