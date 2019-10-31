Men’s Soccer: #4 UVA hosts UNC on Friday

#4 UVA (13-1-1, 5-1-1 ACC) will play its final regular season match of the year at Klöckner Stadium on Friday when it hosts North Carolina (7-6-3, 3-4 ACC) in Atlantic Coast Conference action.

The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air live on ACCNX.

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Reserved single-game tickets for Friday’s match can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.

