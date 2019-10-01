Men’s Soccer: #3 UVA hosts George Washington on Tuesday

No. 3 UVA (8-0) will be home to host George Washington (2-6-1) on Tuesday night (Oct. 1) at Klöckner Stadium. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air live on ACCNX.

Game Coverage

ACCNX streams via the ESPN App and is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Tickets

For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.