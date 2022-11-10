Menu
mens soccer 11 virginia falls in pks to 3 syracuse in acc tournament semifinals
Sports

Men’s Soccer: #11 Virginia falls in PKs to #3 Syracuse in ACC Tournament semifinals

Chris Graham
Published:
soccer kick
(© pixfly – stock.adobe.com)

Third-ranked Syracuse advanced to the ACC Tournament final with a PK-shootout win over #11 Virginia on Wednesday at SU Soccer Stadium.

The match was a 2-2 draw before the shootout, with Syracuse (13-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) getting on the board first, with Jeorgio Kocevski scoring on a penalty kick in the 28th minute.

Virginia (10-4-4, 5-1-2 ACC) would get the equalizer in the 38th minute on an Andreas Ueland goal, and the Cavaliers took the lead in the 66th minute on a goal from Leo Alfonso.

Lorenzo Boselli knotted the game in the 84th minute, and the Orange converted all five of its PKs to win that portion of the match 5-3.

“This game feels like a loss, but in the end, it’s a draw, and a result like this is ultimately only going to help us,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “I think we came out and played a really even game in the first half, but Syracuse really picked up in the second. Our last two games have been College Cup caliber matches. That’s what the ACC Tournament can feel like. We have another week or so to prepare and get ready to move on to the NCAA tournament.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

