Men’s Soccer: #1 UVA moves to 9-0 with win over George Washington

Top-ranked UVA (9-0) cruised to a 3-0 win over George Washington (2-7-1) at Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday night. The win marks the fifth consecutive shutout for the Cavalier defense that hasn’t conceded a goal in 537 consecutive minutes.

Virginia added three new goal scorers to its ledger as Robin Afamefuna (Wuerselen, Germany), Philip Horton (New Albany, Ohio) and Bret Halsey (Sterling, Va.) each scored their first goals of the season. For Horton and Halsey, the tallies were the first of their collegiate careers.

Afamefuna was credited with the game-winner when tucked a well-placed set piece into the top right corner of the net in the 30th minute. Sophomore Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) drew the foul to setup the kick when he was pulled down just outside the top of the box. For Afamefuna, the goal was his third of his career.

“In these midweek games when teams come in here and just try to defend, it’s not easy,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “When you get that early goal, especially in the first half it makes it much easier (on the collective unit).”

The Cavaliers were able to tack on two more goals in the second half, the first came off the head of Horton who finished a near perfect cross for Cabrel Happi Kamseu (Harare, Zimbabwe) in the 62nd minute. The assist from Kamseu was first of the year and third point in 80 minutes of play (a span three games) this season.

Halsey put the game out of reach when he took the rebound of his own shot and slipped the ball to the far post in the 86th minute making the score 3-0. Halsey became the 11th different goal scorer for the Cavaliers in 2019. Four Cavaliers are tied for the team lead with two goals each.

The reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Week, Colin Shutler (Middleburg, Va.) was credited with his fifth-straight shutout and his NCAA-best, eighth of the season. The junior netminder made an incredible save in the 12th minute to keep the game scoreless. He finished with two stops on the night and is now in sole possession on eighth place on UVA’s all-time shutouts list with 16.

For the game, the Cavaliers attempted a season-high 21 shots compared to six by the Colonials. Virginia owned the advantage in possession, holding the ball for 77 percent of the match.

The Cavaliers will be back at home on Friday (Oct. 4) to host ACC-foe Louisville at 7 p.m. The contest will air live on ACCNX.