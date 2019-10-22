Men’s Soccer: #1 UVA hosts Saint Louis in non-conference finale
Top-ranked UVA (11-1-1) will conclude a three-game home stand on Tuesday night when it hosts Saint Louis (9-4) at Klöckner Stadium.
The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will air live on ACCNX
Game Coverage
ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.
Tickets
For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.