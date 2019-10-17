Men’s Soccer: #1 UVA hosts Pitt on Friday night

Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, 4:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In the midst of a three-game home stand, top-ranked UVA (11-0-1, 4-0-1 ACC) will square off against Pitt (6-5-2, 2-2-1 ACC) on Friday night (Oct. 18) at Klöckner Stadium.

The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ACCNX.

Game Coverage

ACCNX streams via the ESPN App and is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Ticket Information

For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.

Comments